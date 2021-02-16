Contrasting AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) & The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get The Dewey Electronics alerts:

0.0% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of The Dewey Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and AMMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Dewey Electronics $5.69 million 0.96 $1.25 million N/A N/A AMMO $2.77 million 232.76 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

The Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Dewey Electronics and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Dewey Electronics beats AMMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power generation systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for The Dewey Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dewey Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.