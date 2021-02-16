Contrasting AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 6 0 2.86

AVROBIO currently has a consensus price target of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 177.30%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -4.36 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 21.50 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -9.79

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65% Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50%

Risk & Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats AVROBIO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics to evaluate targeted antibody-drug conjugate as a conditioning regimen for lentiviral gene therapies. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

