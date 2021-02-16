Contrasting Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Commerce Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.73% 7.87% 3.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Energy Group and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 4 4 0 2.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.53, indicating a potential downside of 6.62%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 6.50 $530.88 million $0.63 28.10

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, suggesting that its stock price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 267,000 electric connections; 369,000 natural gas connections; and 168,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.