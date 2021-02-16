Contrasting Entergy (NYSE:ETR) & Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Entergy alerts:

84.6% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entergy and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15% Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.75 $1.26 billion $5.40 17.57 Vistra $11.81 billion 0.88 $928.00 million $2.07 10.30

Entergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Entergy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Entergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Entergy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entergy and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 4 11 0 2.73 Vistra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Entergy currently has a consensus price target of $114.15, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Vistra has a consensus price target of $28.57, indicating a potential upside of 33.95%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Entergy.

Summary

Vistra beats Entergy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.