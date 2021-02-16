Contrasting EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EverQuote alerts:

This table compares EverQuote and SVMK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 5.65 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -180.71 SVMK $307.42 million 10.18 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -39.29

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SVMK. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVMK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SVMK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EverQuote and SVMK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 SVMK 0 2 5 0 2.71

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $54.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given SVMK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% SVMK -26.35% -29.97% -11.44%

Volatility & Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats SVMK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.