CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Price Up 23%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s stock price rose 23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 1,913,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 520,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.