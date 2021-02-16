Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 57,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 208,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.67 million and a PE ratio of -315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

