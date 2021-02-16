Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.11). Cora Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 146,505 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £18.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.18.

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

