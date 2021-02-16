Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CFO Gary Charles Robb Sells 112,100 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 574,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,168. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

