Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Shares Down 16.7%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 474,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 734,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

