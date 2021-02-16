Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.84

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 111393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 193.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corning by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,553,000 after acquiring an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

