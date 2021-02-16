Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Down 7%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $40.04. 3,927,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,231,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

