Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.00

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 21408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Get Corteva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.