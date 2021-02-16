Cortex Price Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $53.83 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00886311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00049115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.24 or 0.05118635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.