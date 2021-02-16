Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $16.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 1,441,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,112. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

