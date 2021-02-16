Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $16.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 1,441,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,112. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
