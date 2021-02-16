Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $47.47

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.47, but opened at $36.50. Cortexyme shares last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 13,352 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRTX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.