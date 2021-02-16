Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.13

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 12062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

