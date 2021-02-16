Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.20

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 48583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJR.B. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.78.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

