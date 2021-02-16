Cosmos Price Tops $25.68 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.68 or 0.00052338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $5.40 billion and approximately $3.71 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,143.72 or 1.00159157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00093574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013639 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,243,843 coins and its circulating supply is 210,459,240 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.