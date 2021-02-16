Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.08

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 272,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 221,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

