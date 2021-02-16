CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSGP opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $905.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.14. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.