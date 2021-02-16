CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $905.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.14.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

