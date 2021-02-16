Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $352.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

