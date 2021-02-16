Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

