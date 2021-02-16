COTI (COTI) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. COTI has a market cap of $80.12 million and $19.04 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00262500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00423941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00185317 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

