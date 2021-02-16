Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 5.54% of Coupa Software worth $1,353,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock valued at $50,123,529. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $13.36 on Tuesday, hitting $353.15. 21,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,538. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $370.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -172.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.85 and its 200 day moving average is $309.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

