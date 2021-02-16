Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.
CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 572,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 331,152 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
