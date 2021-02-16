Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 572,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 331,152 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

