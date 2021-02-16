COVA Price Up 36.9% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $97,639.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

