Covesting Achieves Market Cap of $7.64 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $134,275.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00834982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.37 or 0.04876354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

