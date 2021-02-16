Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut Covivio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425. Covivio has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

