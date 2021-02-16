Cowen Lowers Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Underperform

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.57.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 10,899,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,086. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.