CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $107,169.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

