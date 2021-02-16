Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

