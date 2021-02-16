Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) were up 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 833,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 734,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.17.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

