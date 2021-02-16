Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,093 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,493 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Credicorp worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $209.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

