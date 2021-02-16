Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) Trading Up 9.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI)’s share price was up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.