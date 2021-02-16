Credits Price Up 96.4% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $72,037.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded 96.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.