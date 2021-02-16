Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.37

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 90678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

