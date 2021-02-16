Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 107,572 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camping World alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. 618,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.