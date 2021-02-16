Crestview Partners III GP L.P. Boosts Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,381,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. WideOpenWest makes up about 97.2% of Crestview Partners III GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. owned 36.14% of WideOpenWest worth $334,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 4,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,145. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

