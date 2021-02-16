Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CEQP opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $28.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.
