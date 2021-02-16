Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.