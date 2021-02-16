Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEQP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $28.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

