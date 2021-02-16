Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEQP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.
Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $28.56.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.
