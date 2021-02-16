Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $5.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 11,513 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

