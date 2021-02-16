Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.05

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 681507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.