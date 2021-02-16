CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.37.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

