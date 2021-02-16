Critical Contrast: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) vs. Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $671.84 million 4.06 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -226.57 Ichor $620.84 million 1.66 $10.73 million $0.95 46.49

Ichor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 1.80% 3.44% 1.78% Ichor 3.34% 17.61% 7.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Himax Technologies and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ichor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 41.15%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $43.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

Ichor beats Himax Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

