Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 7.5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 10,996,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,998,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

