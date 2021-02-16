CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.72.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $245.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 63.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

