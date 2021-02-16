Crown Market Capitalization Tops $3.60 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $12,761.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,899.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.65 or 0.01410147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00477251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003254 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005128 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,592,100 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

