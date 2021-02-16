Crowns Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.94 or 0.00067604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00262798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00082389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00074786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00403192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00187436 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

